Have you ever seen the glasshouse in Victoria Park, Dubbo, and wondered what goes on in there?
This is where the Dubbo and Orana Region Orchid Society grow their plants.
There are orchids from various members growing in there, plus plants the society has purchased.
The members of the society call orchids "a disease" because once you get one, you get the hang of it and it becomes "addictive".
This is according to Graham Sutherland, the society secretary, who has 150 orchids growing at his place.
He got into the pastime through his late wife and former society secretary Christine Sutherland, whose grandfather was enthusiastic about the plants.
"We came originally from Newcastle and so my wife had always had an interest in orchids, and because I had an interest in plants anyway, like horticulture," Mr Sutherland told the Daily Liberal.
Mr Sutherland said orchids are pleasing to grow - and there are many different types. And despite their reputation for being difficult, orchids can be easy.
"The thing is that they're very satisfying to grow, and see them flower in periods. They're not as hard to grow as people think," Mr Sutherland said.
The orchid society was formed in 1995 and hosts a yearly spring fair, the most recent of which took place on Saturday, September 9, to showcase the flowers of the season in all their glory.
Mr Sutherland likes 'Cattleya' orchids the best, which are the ones you would usually associate with a corsage.
Another popular variety is 'Cymbidium' or 'boat orchid', and also 'Phalonopsaesis' which have flowers on long stems.
Mr Sutherland said the right light, and somewhere not too drafty, were conditions sure to produce a nice flower. Some orchids are "reasonably hardy", while some are "a bit finickity".
The Dubbo and Orana Region Orchid Society has around 10 regular members (but they'd like to see more!) who meet on the last Wednesday of the month from 7.30pm in the meeting rooms alongside the orchid house in Victoria Park.
