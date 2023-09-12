On World Suicide Prevention Day, Beyond Blue has released alarming statistics shedding light on the barriers people face when seeking support for mental health conditions.
The findings reveal a concerning pattern that calls for immediate attention and action.
According to the new data, approximately one in three individuals living with a mental health condition that significantly impacts their lives are unlikely to reach out for support.
The study, known as Australia's Mental Health and Wellbeing Check, surveyed more than 5000 people and was commissioned by Beyond Blue, conducted by the Social Research Centre.
The research uncovered several key reasons behind this reluctance to seek help:
Beyond Blue CEO, Georgie Harman, expressed deep concern over these findings. She said the importance is early intervention in addressing mental health issues and preventing them from worsening.
"People need to know accessing support early, before they reach crisis point, can help alleviate stress, worry, and isolation, and prevent depression and anxiety from getting worse. My message is don't wait, don't hesitate," Ms Harman said.
She further pointed out that small problems related to mental health can accumulate and become more challenging to manage over time. Ms Harman said that nearly 80 per cent of people who contacted Beyond Blue's Support Service reported an immediate reduction in distress, with ongoing feelings of reduced distress two weeks later.
For those worried about the cost or wait lists for mental health support, Ms Harman urged them to reach out to Beyond Blue's Support Service or join the Online Community Forums.
She said Beyond Blue was there for individuals, regardless of how minor or significant their concerns may feel.
"It's never too soon to seek support," she said.
In a related development, Kids Helpline, a service provided by yourtown, has revealed a significant increase in suicide-related contacts that require an urgent "duty of care" response.
Tracy Adams, CEO of yourtown, expressed deep concern over this rising trend.
"Between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, Kids Helpline provided 4608 duty of care interventions, of which 2000 were emergency interventions for young people at immediate risk of suicide-a level of demand higher than we have ever experienced," Ms Adams said.
She explained that a "duty of care" intervention involves contacting authorities like the police, child safety services, or ambulance when a child or young person is deemed to be at imminent risk.
Suicide-related contacts among young people to Kids Helpline have steadily increased since 2018 and remain higher than pre-COVID-19 levels.
Ms Adams stressed the critical importance of early intervention and urged the community to normalise help-seeking behaviours among children and young people.
"Early intervention is critical," she said.
"With timely support, young people facing mental distress and suicidal ideation may be able to overcome their challenges.
"We need to keep our children and young people connected, and as a community, we must continue to promote help-seeking."
