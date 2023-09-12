Daily Liberal
Beyond Blue data shows people struggle to get mental health treatment

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
Updated September 12 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
On World Suicide Prevention Day, Beyond Blue has released alarming statistics shedding light on the barriers people face when seeking support for mental health conditions.

