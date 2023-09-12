Australia's first 3D printed toilet block is now open and ready to use.
After months of hype and an exciting weekend of 3D printing, the toilets and sinks were installed and now the toilet block at Lions Park is ready for the public.
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson alongside fellow councillors Matthew Wright and Shibli Chowdhury were on sight to officially open the toilets on Tuesday, September 12.
"What you are seeing behind us here is something that's revolutionary across the nation, no matter what level of government - local government, state government, federal government, no government across this nation before has built some public infrastructure using methodology of 3D printing," Cr Dickerson said.
The mayor said this might not seem that exciting to many people but this was step one in a much bigger plan.
The idea of using 3D printing came about by councillor Wright who suggested the idea to try and solve some of Dubbo's housing issues.
"We have allocated some housing land or some land for specifically 3D printed housing," Cr Dickerson said.
Before the council starts printing 3D homes they want to get the community comfortable with the idea.
"The technology was absolutely fascinating, they set up the gantry one weekend and a few days later they finished printing," he said.
"So that replaces the work of bricklayers, but we still used local tradespeople for the fit out."
The project has cost $322,041, excluding demolition of the old amenities building. The project had been in the council's forward four year budget since 2021/22 as a necessary and programmed asset renewal project for the previous end of useful life amenity building.
"We've already had a minister from the state government come along and inspect these because there's incredible interest across the nation," Cr Dickerson said.
"It's a very exciting moment when we get to officially open the doors on a toilet block, which is not something you hear me say very often."
While the council is happy and proud of the final product there are minor improvements they would make in the future - including running drainage through the cavity in the wall.
Manager of major projects Ian Whipple said considering it was the first time they've used this technology there were going to be some learning along the way.
"There were probably some design tweaks here and there, but overall nothing we would change significantly," he said.
According to Mr Whipple 10 different councils have reached out from across Australia to ask about the project.
"I also did three workshops with three or four councils...some of them have never considered using this technology in amenities, there's a lot of curiosity," he said.
Building service coordinator Stephen Parish said the maintenance cost will be reduced since they aren't using timber or steel.
"The previous toilets had 45 years of life, but these should get to 50 years or longer with the materials used," he said.
"Since it was our first time we also didn't want to go too lavish with the colours but you could actually put red or green or whatever you want."
Cr Dickerson encouraged residents to come and take a look at the toilets.
"It will be a tourist attraction," he said.
