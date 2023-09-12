Daily Liberal
Inland waterways high risk: National Drowning Report

Updated September 12 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 12:00pm
Inland waterways like the Macquarie River are high risk for drowning deaths in Australia, and alcohol and isolation are contributing to the statistics.

