A 60 metre-tall crane which will be used in the construction of the new Dubbo bridge now has a name, Bridget.
The clever name was thought up by 12 year-old Robert Lennox from Dubbo Public School, one of almost 500 local school students who entered a naming-rights competition.
"Having a huge bridge built in Dubbo is awesome! It will be pretty cool to start to see it being built," he said.
"I thought the name Bridget was good for the crane. I can't believe it actually won."
Regional roads minister Jenny Aitchison said as well as having the name he chose displayed on the crane for the whole community to see, Robert won $1000 for his school donated by the bridge project's lead contractor, Abergeldie Complex Infrastructure.
"The 'Name the Crane' and colouring in competition was a colourful initiative to get local school children involved in the $220.2 million New Dubbo Bridge project," Ms Aitchison said.
"I'd like to congratulate Robert for his winning entry, which I'm told was chosen in a highly competitive process which attracted many clever entries and generated much debate among the panel.
"But in the end they couldn't go past Bridget, and soon it will be proudly displayed on a banner attached to the crane for all to see. Well done, Robert."
Abergeldie project manager Brent Knight said Abergeldie was pleased with the enthusiasm for the competition.
"We would like to congratulate Robert and the winners of the colouring competition and look forward to supporting the delivery of this key infrastructure project," Mr Knight said.
Once built, the River Street Bridge - a joint federal and state government project - will connect to River Street at its intersection with Bourke Street, which will also be upgraded as part of the project.
Ms Aitchison says the project will improve traffic efficiency, reduce congestion and improve access across the Macquarie River floodplain during extreme weather events.
"There are up to 1,200 people working on the New Dubbo Bridge throughout its construction, and now some of our local school children can proudly declare their involvement in this legacy project," she said.
