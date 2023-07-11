Despite having to slow the 3D printing machine ever so slightly due to the cold weather, everything is on track for the new amenities block at Lions Park.
Contour3D founder and director, Nick Holden said everything had been running perfectly and going according to plan.
"We kicked off printing on Monday, so we're taking it pretty slow with the cold weather but we'll be finished printing in the next day or two," he said.
With "crowds" of people coming to watch the 3D printer at work, Mr Holden said it's been a really positive sign.
"They've been very positive and some people even travelled to see it and not just bypassers," he said.
Mr Holden explained the material they use isn't concrete but that was the "easiest" way to explain what they use.
"We call it contourcrete, our proprietary blend, which is 3D printable cures to around 50 MPA and we can tune that to the requirements of the building," he said.
"The building is using 40 percent recycled components in the mix at the moment and by the end of this year we will be upwards of 75 percent, so it's very strong, eco friendly concrete structure that is absolutely bulletproof."
Contour 3D will be printing the infrastructure of the building, but has nothing to do with the installation of toilets, sinks and plumbing.
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson was proud to see how the development was coming along.
"It's fantastic, I believe in everything that we're doing in local government, and that is to make sure we keep innovating," he said.
"We don't want to keep doing things using the same old methods, this started off as a way to try and solve our housing crisis."
With not enough housing to support the amount of people wanting to move to Dubbo, the council has four blocks reserved in the next release of Keswick Estate especially for 3D printed housing.
"We thought this would be a great way to test the methodology and to let people that have never seen the innovative construction methods that are available," he said.
As the first council in Australia that had infrastructure work created by 3D printing, Cr Dickerson highlights how it is reasonably priced and more efficient.
"It's not a solution that's going to suit every project, every house, every job, but it is certainly a construction method that if all goes according to plan, I can't see why we wouldn't use this in the future," the mayor said.
"We've got to be always looking to do things better and this is an example of doing better."
With 3D printing suiting curved edges, Cr Dickerson said this method helps architects to create "fantastic pictures" and new designs.
"This actually gives you that flexibility to be able to much closer replicate what an architect would love to see," he said.
"It's all just very exciting and again putting Dubbo on the map for being innovative and doing things better than we did yesterday."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
