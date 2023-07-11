A rise in financial manipulation in the region is leaving a countless number of women living in fear.
In the heart of Dubbo, Housing Plus's Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service has emerged as a beacon of hope, providing vital support to victims navigating the complex and often overwhelming legal system.
Penny Dordoy, acting CEO at Housing Plus, says the critical role played by the service helps women and ensures their safety throughout the challenging process.
"We know that on the ground, women can be experiencing fear, vicarious trauma, or their own trauma through this whole process, and they can be re-victimised by going back to court having to see the perpetrator again," she said.
"Women go to court, and they are scared. They don't have any support and they don't know what to do and what questions to ask and what their rights are."
Dubbo and the Far West region of New South Wales faces a daunting challenge as domestic violence rates soar three times higher than the state average.
The nature of the violence ranges from physical abuse to coercive control, financial manipulation, and isolation.
Ms Dordoy said the combination of isolation, limited telecommunications, and the presence of firearms compounds the fear experienced by victims in Dubbo, hindering their ability to seek help, report incidents to the police, and navigate the family law system.
"The feeling of safety is everything - physical safety, emotional safety, mental safety," she said.
"If someone doesn't have those things, they really can't provide for the other aspects of their own life."
READ ALSO:
The Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service in Dubbo is dedicated to providing women with the information they need, bridging the gap between legal matters and the clients' needs, and reducing fear and anxiety. Whether it's offering guidance, clarifying legal proceedings, or simply providing a comforting presence, the service aims to alleviate the immense burden placed on victims.
Ms Dordoy emphasises that survivors of domestic violence are often deeply traumatised, having lived in a constant state of fight or flight. Their immediate needs and self-care have taken a backseat while enduring the control of their abusers.
Unfortunately, the family law process forces them to confront their trauma once again, as they are placed side-by-side with the perpetrators to safeguard the best interests of their children.
"When someone experiences domestic violence, they're often very traumatised," she said.
"They need to go through our family law process where they're really being put through this again, beside the perpetrator to work out what they need to do for their children."
With a resolute commitment to safety, Housing Plus's Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service ensures that victims are emotionally, mentally, and physically secure throughout the entire process. The service offers comprehensive social support to women as part of its family support service, aiming to keep them safe, informed, and calm on their court dates.
The significance of the Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service's expansion cannot be understated.
"In regional and rural areas like Dubbo, the scarcity of services coupled with the heightened prevalence and impact of domestic violence demands urgent intervention," she said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.