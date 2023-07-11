Daily Liberal
Home/News/Health

Housing Plus' Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service to help vulnerable women

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated July 11 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A rise in financial manipulation in the region is leaving a countless number of women living in fear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.