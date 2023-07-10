The 3D printing of a new council amenities block in Lions Park will be the first of its kind in Australia.
Contour3D founder and director, Nick Holden and his team have travelled up to Dubbo for the week as work finally gets under way.
"There's only about 14 hours of actual print time, but we'll spread that out over about three days," he said.
The company has spent the last few days setting up the machinery before they kick off the actual printing at Monday lunch time, July 10.
"The advantage of using 3D printing is its freeform construction, so we can get curves and nice decorative organic patterns in the material without the form work or the traditional manner," he said.
"So it's going to be really cool to wait and see what it all looks like."
Mr Holden won't be far from his work, so he can keep an eye on its progress, staying across the road at Tallarook Motor Inn.
"We'll be able to see the worksite from our balcony," he said.
Mr Holden told the Daily Liberal it can be quite "hypnotic" to sit and watch the printer at work.
"It's very quiet and it just goes layer by layer until it makes the structure, it's very cool," he said.
Dubbo Regional Council expressed an interest 12 months ago, looking at the possibility of 3D printing houses in Dubbo to alleviate the shortage of skilled workers and costs associated with construction of regional towns.
"So this is a bit of a test for us, we were trying to find a project up here and they wanted to test out the technology and this is it," Mr Holden said.
If all goes well, Mr Holden hopes building 3D houses could be a future business venture for his company.
But, before he can even think about that, Mr Holden has bigger and more immediate plans with the building of the worlds first 3D holiday park in the region.
Building the park and getting it up and running will see between $20 and $30 million injected into the local economy.
"I bought the land probably 18 months ago and we've got the master plan almost completed and within the next 12 months, we'll start to get civil construction underway," he said.
"So it's a bit of a sort of win win for us and for the council."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
