The number of people sleeping rough in the central west is on the rise, data compiled by Homelessness NSW reveals.
In Dubbo, there were 13 rough sleepers recorded in 2023 compared to just four in 2020.
Bathurst also saw a rise, from three rough sleepers in 2020 to seven in 2023 and Orange recorded three in 2023 compared to none in 2020.
The growing number of rough sleepers - as well as other key information on homelessness - is revealed on a first-of-its kind dashboard created by Homelessness NSW.
The dashboard pulls together data from 50 sources to map localised statistics on homelessness and housing supply.
"This tool does not just show the extent of the state's homelessness; it shows exactly how much public housing is needed and where and the risk in those areas," Homelessness NSW CEO Trina Jones said.
"We have the data and solutions; now, we need to act together across all levels of government, community and business to ensure everyone has a safe home and the support they need.
"This is the first time these available data sources have been brought together to show the drivers and experiences of homelessness at the local level."
Inner city local government areas including the City of Sydney, Canterbury-Bankstown and Inner West came out on top for the number of homeless people.
However, the local government area with the highest rate of homelessness was Walgett - with 285 homeless residents per 10,000 compared to 170 in the City of Sydney, ranked second.
Dubbo has the highest homelessness rate among central west council areas, with 45.3 homeless people for every 10,000 residents.
Meanwhile, the homelessness rate in Bathurst and Orange sits at 36.3 and 24.8 respectively.
Bathurst had the highest proportion of women experiencing homelessness (48 per cent of all homeless people) and youth under 19 (41.1 per cent).
While Dubbo had the highest proportion of homeless Indigenous people (36.1 per cent) and over 55s (14 per cent).
As well as revealing the areas being hit hardest by homelessness, the data reveals those with the most people at-risk of becoming homeless.
In Orange, where the median weekly rental price currently sits at $440 a week, almost a third of renters (29.5 per cent) experience rental stress. This is slightly lower than the NSW total of 35 per cent.
In Dubbo 25.6 per cent of renters experience rental stress and for Bathurst the percentage is 27.7 per cent.
Off the back of the data, Homelessness NSW is calling on the government to set a target of 10 per cent social homes. Across the state, only 4.6 per cent of dwellings are social housing.
Of the central west local government areas, Orange is closest to the target with 6.4 per cent of all dwellings being social housing. In Dubbo only 5.4 per cent of dwellings are social housing and in Bathurst the proportion drops to 4.6 per cent.
Homelessness NSW estimates fewer than 100 social housing dwellings will need to be built in the Dubbo, Bathurst and Orange local government areas per year to meet the target.
"The number of people experiencing homelessness is already far too high and the rising cost of living and impacts from a lack of affordable rentals is increasing those at risk and experiencing homelessness," Ms Jones said.
"The drivers of homelessness are complex but the solutions are not. We can solve these problems by properly funding homelessness services and urgently building more social housing.
"This will not only transform lives but also stop rents soaring and take pressure off our hospitals, police and other community services."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
