Daily Liberal
Home/News/Health
Exclusive

Tyler Peckham GoFundMe launched after 24-year-old's heart attack

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
July 6 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wiradjuri man Tyler Peckham would give the shirt off his back if somebody needed help - and now he's the one who needs assistance, having suffered a shock heart attack at only 24 years old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.