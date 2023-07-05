Daily Liberal
Stuart Town Rural Transaction Centre celebrates 20th anniversary

Updated July 5 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
Stuart Town, about an hour's drive south of Dubbo, has what could be one of the last internet cafes still operating, and its members are asking you to support their 20th anniversary celebration.

