People in the community sometimes throw a jibe at local councillors, telling them to roll up their sleeves and get to work.
Members of Dubbo Regional Council will be doing just that this week and all for a worthy cause.
Dubbo Regional Council will be part of a blood drive that hopes to help save the lives of around 20,000 Australians.
Launched on July 1, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood's Local Government Blood Drive will see employees; mayors; councillors and community members rally together to donate blood and plasma in donor centres across the country.
Lifeblood is hoping more than 60 donations will be made in Dubbo throughout the three-month drive before it wraps up on September 30.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson kicked off the blood drive on Tuesday, July 4, rolling up his sleeves again at Dubbo Donor Centre.
"We're calling on all local government organisations to come together to make an impact and show they're the heart of our community," Clr Dickerson said.
"Last year Dubbo Regional Council donors contributed 45 donations of blood and plasma to the blood drive, saving 135 lives.
"We hope to save even more lives this year. Every drop counts and all it takes is an hour of your time.
"With one in three people needing blood in their lifetime, you never know when it might be a family member, a neighbour or someone from your community who needs it."
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce said new blood donors were always needed, especially during winter.
"At this time of year many of our regular donors are sick with colds and flu, but the need for blood doesn't take a sickie, so we need new donors to step up and take their place,"he said.
"Whether you work for a local government organisation, volunteer for one, or live within a local government area, there are three Australians out there that will benefit from your blood donation."
To book a donation either as a group or individual, call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Donate Blood app.
