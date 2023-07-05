The night of nights for local businesses has officially been launched.
Dubbo Business Chamber president Errin Williamson, made the announcement about the 2023 Rhino Awards at a sponsors night on Monday, July 3.
"The event holds huge significance for us as we celebrate and recognise the outstanding achievements of our local businesses," she said.
The SJ Shooter Real Estate Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards 2023 will mark the 27th year of the business awards.
With the 26th year surpassing The Chamber's expectations and having record breaking participation, Ms Williamson is hoping for something similar in 2023.
"Building on this we are really excited to embark on the 27th Rhino Award Ceremony, it's promising to be even bigger and better," she said.
Already, Dubbo Business Chamber executive officer Brittany Sultana had already sent 54 nomination emails to people who had been nominated in the past three days.
Dubbo Regional Council mayor and local business owner Mathew Dickerson attended the sponsors night at the Milestone Hotel, saying he loves the concept of the Rhino Awards.
"I do also love the concept of awards in general, because it gets people to think about their business," he said.
The mayor encouraged people to put in a nomination, even if it's just to get business owners thinking about their businesses and what they can continually improve upon.
He reminisced on what the business awards were like before the creation of the coveted Rhino Awards - a small ceremony at the RSL Club.
"When the Rhino's started suddenly the standard lifted incredibly...and each year it seems to jump again and every year the board comes up with something that's bigger and better than last year which is difficult," he said.
"This night is something that the business community in Dubbo looks forward to and I'm very proud of the chamber we've got here in Dubbo."
The Rhino awards are judged by a third party arranged by Business NSW as a way to ensure fairness and impartiality throughout the judging process.
The People's Choice Award will be voted on and determined by the people.
READ MORE:
If businesses are struggling with how they're going to prepare their entries, Ms Williamson has encouraged them to reach out for help.
"That's something that we're really passionate about, we really want to see businesses enter these awards and really succeed," she said.
The Dubbo Business Chamber has undergone a subtle transformation in their appearance, with a new logo and name.
Formerly known as the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the re-brand now aligns with their mission and the evolving nature of the chamber.
"We're just continuing to champion the interests of our members growth in business and just provide that sort of resource and opportunities for the business community as well," Ms Williamson said.
To enter the 2023 Rhino Awards, you can do so here. Applications close Sunday, August 6 before a cocktail party on Friday, September 22 to unveil the theme and the finalists for the awards.
The peak of the Rhino journey will be on Friday, October 20 at 6pm at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre for the black tie event.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
