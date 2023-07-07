Daily Liberal
The colourful tribute to Michelle Bright that brought her mother to tears

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated July 7 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:00am
Lorraine Bright has spoken about the outpouring of support from friends, colleagues and the community during her time in Dubbo for the murder trial of her daughter Michelle.

