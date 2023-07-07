Mellanie Driscoll will miss having a cold beer after work, but it's worth going 'dry' for the month of July to raise money for a cause close to her heart.
Ms Driscoll's mum passed away with cancer in 2017 after a long battle and for this reason, Ms Driscoll is participating in Dry July to raise money for cancer support.
She is attempting to raise $1000 during the month and donate this to the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse in Camperdown, Sydney, where her mum received treatment.
Her mum had been diagnosed with a rare cancer called adrenocortical carcinoma and told she had only a couple of weeks to live.
Thankfully, her family was able to spend two more years with her but this was spent travelling to and from Sydney from their then-home in Bourke, to receive treatment.
"We spent six months living in Sydney while she recovered from her surgery which didn't go well and she had a couple complications and she had to learn to walk again. She had a few bleeds," Ms Driscoll told the Daily Liberal.
"Her surgery was done and she had her recovery at Chris O'Brien Lifehouse. I joined [Dry July] because they [the clinic] did a lot for us and her and if there was any way to give back to them then this was my way."
Having a drink on the weekend was a social experience for Ms Driscoll previously, and she said her friends had been challenging her with photographs of their drinks on nights out.
However, she is holding firm on her pledge to go alcohol-free for the month and said she would even sign-up to participate in the fundraiser next year.
She encouraged others to get involved and raise some money to help those with cancer and their families.
"If anybody can give up a particular thing in their life that they would like to raise awareness for cancer they need to do it ... My partner has lost her son to cancer as well. It's not just affected me and my family, there's other people who have been affected by this," Ms Driscoll said.
Tenelle Bond, co-owner of The Establishment Bar Dubbo, said she thought more people were aware of Dry July this year and her team had numerous alcohol-free options on their drinks list.
She said alcohol-free options were always on the list to cater for people who chose not to drink alcohol. One of the most popular is a ginger kiss, made of passionfruit, pineapple, elderflower and lemon, topped with ginger beer.
"We have a range of mocktails we can offer. We want to make it an inclusive environment for everyone," Ms Bond said.
"We have a number of non-alcohol options so people can go out and enjoy themselves and not change their lifestyle because they've made a lifestyle choice."
You can support Ms Driscoll at www.dryjuly.com/users/mellanie-driscoll
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
