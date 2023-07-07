Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Education

Young Dubbo poets win the National Justice Project's Wiradjuri poetry prize

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isabelle Ridge and Zac Elbourne-Binns from Dubbo South Public School were announed as winner and runner up in the National Justice Project's Wiradjuri poetry prize. Picture supplied
Isabelle Ridge and Zac Elbourne-Binns from Dubbo South Public School were announed as winner and runner up in the National Justice Project's Wiradjuri poetry prize. Picture supplied

Two Dubbo school students have wowed judges with their words and come out victorious in an annual Wiradjuri poetry contest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.