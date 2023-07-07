He hasn't been playing first grade for too long but there is no denying Dubbo CYMS' Troyden Dixon is loving life right now.
Dixon has been a revelation during the middle of the season for the Fishies, forcing his way into first grade where he has remained over the past month.
After dominating reserve grade earlier this season, CYMS coach Shawn Townsend gave the livewire fullback a chance against Nyngan and Dixon hasn't looked back since.
"It's something I really wanted to push for and see what it was like," he said.
"I did it and it went really well. I went alright after my first game against Nyngan then score the winning try against Forbes and it's gone from there.
"It's been pretty good, it's a bit different but I'm really enjoying it."
Lining up again at fullback this weekend, Dixon will take on Macquarie for the first time since debuting in first grade, a match he has been looking forward to.
"I'm pretty keen to get out there with the boys and have a good game," he said.
Last weekend especially, CYMS' forward pack reminded everyone in the competition just how good they are, with the likes of Jarryn Powyer impressing.
As someone who loves sneaking around the ruck waiting to use his speed, Dixon admitted he has loved being around the Fishies' big boys.
"They are a pretty good forward pack," he said.
"Playing off the back of them if I can get an offload around the ruck hopefully I find a gap.
"I just like to hang around the ball and if the boys get an offload or there is some second-phase footy then I'll go."
Powyer and Jyie Chapman have long been mainstays of the Dubbo CYMS side and Dixon can still remember watching them as a youngster.
"I watched a lot of those boys when I was playing under 18s," he said.
"They've always been a really good footy side and playing with them now is great. They play really well-structured footy."
Coming off a win against Mudgee, CYMS are looking like the competition favourites, a tag they will no doubt not buy into.
However, Dixon believes CYMS are well in with a shot at winning the title.
"That's what you play footy for," he said.
"Working with the team here I think we've got a pretty good chance of going far."
Sunday's match will kick-off at 2:15pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
