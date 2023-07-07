The defending Peter McDonald Premiership premiers might sit at the bottom of the Group 11 pool but they aren't panicking just yet.
Forbes will return home on Sunday for a huge clash with Nyngan in what will no doubt be an emotional day at Spooner Oval.
Just under two weeks ago, the club lost under 18s gun Dane Richards and Sunday will mark the first time the Magpies have been in front of their fans since.
Co/captain-coach Nick Greenhalgh believes there will be a lot of emotion around on Sunday, something he is confident the Magpies can use.
"It hasn't been the best two weeks for the club off the field," he said.
"The boys were a little bit flat during the last couple of weeks with everything going on but it's completely understandable.
"We are back at home and I think it's going to be a pretty big day with a couple of formalities for Dane.
"So I think the boys will look at that and take it upon themselves to do it for him.
"We played for him last week and our effort plus energy was there but we just couldn't come away with the win. I've got no doubt the boys will ramp it up again being back home, I'm expecting a really big crowd and hopefully we can do it for Dane's friends and family."
It's been a tough season for the Magpies with injuries and suspensions plaguing them.
The majority of Forbes' backline has spent time on the sideline this year while their forwards have also had to rely a lot on depth.
Pio Seci has moved into the centres this weekend while Matty Duke and Mick Coady will return to the side.
But regardless of who they put on the park, Greenhalgh is still confident his side can get on a roll heading into the end of the season.
"We spoke a little bit about it at training, we just need to take things one game at a time," he said.
"Especially heading into these Group 11 games, we aren't looking too far ahead.
"We know we need to start stringing a few wins together if we want to make the finals but I'm very confident in the group we've got.
"We've been in every game this year but we haven't quite iced those moments.
"I think once we get one win I think we can string a few together."
Looking across at their opposition, Nyngan is still well in the fight for a finals spot, currently sitting fourth.
With just five points separating the two sides, Greenhalgh is expecting a much better performance from the Tigers than last week.
"We've obviously put ourselves in a bit of a tough spot and need a fair few wins in these last five games," he said.
"It doesn't get any easier this weekend against the Tigers who are a really good side.
"They are coming off a loss to Orange CYMS but I know that they'll be up and ready, we'll need to be really good.
"We are back at home so the boys are really excited about giving our fans something to cheer about."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
