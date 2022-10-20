Daily Liberal
'High-end' 3D printed holiday park planned for Dubbo: Contour3D CEO Nick Holden

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated October 20 2022 - 12:22am, first published 12:00am
Founder and director of Contour3D, Nick Holden, and future representation of 3D printed holiday park. Pictures supplied

The world's first 3D printed holiday park will be constructed in Dubbo, regional Australia. The park will have 3D printed cabins and other amenities, using eco-friendly materials, water and power.

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

