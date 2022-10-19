Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council to give Burrendong Way an $800,000 upgrade

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
October 19 2022 - 5:30pm
Dubbo Regional Council's director infrastructure Luke Ryan confirms the Stuart Town repair project will go ahead.

Dubbo Regional Council will spend $800,000 to undertake works along Burrendong Way from Wallaroi Road to Molong Street.

