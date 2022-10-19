Dubbo Regional Council will spend $800,000 to undertake works along Burrendong Way from Wallaroi Road to Molong Street.
Council will only be putting forward $400,000, with Transport for NSW providing the other $400,000 through their REPAIR program.
DRC director infrastructure Luke Ryan said this particular section of road was reaching the end of its useful life.
"Council has determined that the project is necessary to reduce the maintenance requirements at this location," he said.
Planned works include strengthening and widening of the pavement, seal and shoulders and improvements to the drainage for approximately 1.4 kilometres of road.
While it was uncertain, Transport for NSW formally advised $400,000 would be made available for the Stuart Town repair project in the current financial year.
"Project development works have already commenced, with environmental works commencing in September," Mr Ryan said.
Survey and design works commenced at the beginning of October and project development and approvals are expected to complete in late 2022.
Mr Ryan said "actual construction works" are planned to commence in January 2023 and will be completed by May 31, 2023 if the weather doesn't cause problems.
The DRC villages committee was addressed by the Director Infrastructure regarding this item and will be kept up to date on any successful funding applications for projects and programs that relate to the villages as required.
Council will also seek funding opportunities under other State and Federal programs for road projects.
