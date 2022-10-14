Empowered by therapy and volunteering, two young people in Dubbo have decided to follow their dream careers and give back to the community what they have gained.
Friends Cameron Hinton and Tjyarna Smith first came to headspace Dubbo when they needed help.
It wasn't long before they found strong support and connections that motivated them to take the first step in the path to social work. They became volunteers with headspace's youth reference group (YRG), where they remained involved for next four years.
"It's a great support network for young people who may not have that initial contact with a psychologist or psychiatrist. It's a really easy going and calm atmosphere, it's really welcoming," Mr Hinton said.
Mr Hinton, 20, had always harboured a deep passion to help people. When he was younger he had thought of working in the defence force or the police force.
As a kid growing up, I didn't feel that sense of safety and that sense of support, so I [wanted to] be that sense of safety and support for someone else, for other people.- Cameron Hinton
"I was struggling and there were things I could only get with interventions such as headspace, through talking to psychologists and counsellors," he said.
Now, as a youth peer worker at headspace, Mr Hinton provides a non-clinical form of support for young people. He goes through well-being plans, does regular check-ins, and uses his own lived experience to help with young peoples' recovery journey while keeping their family, friends, and carers in the loop.
"Coming out the other end and having gone through that recovery journey with the supports that I did, I'm able to advocate from a professional standpoint now for young people coming in and looking for support services such as the ones at headspace and other mental health supports around Dubbo provide," he said.
"...there are things that we can take away from our personal lived experience and give to other people."
For Mr Hinton, his journey serves as a reminder that people can get better, they can heal from mental health struggles, and that there are folks to support them.
Ms Smith, 18, had been seeing a counsellor since she was in year five and was sure she wanted to become a child psychologist. It was only after moving to Dubbo from Sydney, that she found "amazing" people in the social work space who changed her mind.
"Seeing the work that a lot of the workers from headspace, marathon health, and red cross had been able to do, I wanted to do that," Ms Smith said.
"I found that even with volunteering with them, you were just immediately giving back. It wasn't this long tedious process that counselling and psychology can be where some days it feels like it's not going anywhere.
"But with social work and being able to do community engagement and running programs, you can immediately see the impact it has on people."
One of Ms Smith's highlights was during the pandemic, the YRG continued to hold meetings through Zoom which proved to be beneficial for her mental health.
"I really looked forward to going to those meetings, having those conversations and honestly, the thing that pushed me towards social work was people in the YRG, every meeting, people made it memorable for me," she said.
Ms Smith has been accepted to the University of Wollongong to pursue a degree in social work, and plans to continue to volunteer at headspace there.
Her goal is to give back to rural and metropolitan communities alike, and find creative ways to deal with mental health issues.
"I'm looking towards finding new ways tactics to approach mental health as a whole. Engaging community, making it a safer space and giving access to people within community for those young people who may not have a safe space to speak," Ms Smith said.
Do you have something to say? Submit a letter to the editor
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.