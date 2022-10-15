A bill which would see animals used in medical testing rehomed will be passed into law after the Animal Justice Party secured the support of Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders.
"This is fantastic and a really historic day for animals, it will introduce mandatory attempts to rehome cats and dogs. We're the first state in Australia to introduce this kind of law," Animal Justice Party MLC Emma Hurst - who brought the bill to parliament - told the Daily Liberal.
"A lot of people have no idea that companion animals are even used in medical experimentation."
Supporters of 'Buddy's Law' said a thumbs up from Minister Saunders, as Minister for Agriculture, was key to securing support from the coalition block.
In August, members of the Animal Justice Party in Dubbo visited Minister Saunders' Talbragar Street office to present a petition of over 10,000 signatures in support of the Right to Release Bill along with a gift basket of treats and a letter from Patrice Pandeleos, whose rescue dog Buddy the law is nicknamed for.
"He is one of the people who is actively blocking the law. To have his support as Agriculture Minister would potentially change the course of this bill and the lives of the many animals used in research each year," Ms Pandeleos said at the time.
In 2020 approximately 1,000 dogs and 500 cats were kept and used in animal experimentation in NSW. Only 75 cats were rehomed and, according to government records, it is "unlikely" any dogs were rehomed.
"The other animals were either killed or recycled through multiple research projects. This bill will give all those animals a chance to find a loving home," Ms Hurst said.
The new bill - which passed through the lower house with support of Mr Saunders and the coalition on Thursday - will require research bodies to take "reasonable steps" to rehome animals used for testing after the research concludes or three years have passed unless otherwise approved.
"Undoubtedly this is an issue of great importance. Let me be very clear; ensuring the welfare of animals across the state is of paramount importance to the NSW Government," Mr Saunders told parliament on Thursday.
"I also thank the Honourable Emma Hurst and her office for her collaboration and work on improving this bill.
"This work is important to ensure that there are minimal unintended consequences to the industry and the animal welfare outcomes sought."
Ms Hurst said the bill passing the upper house with the support of minor parties and independents - and the lower house having a large enough crossbench to achieve the same result - put her in good standing to negotiate with Mr Saunders and other key coalition members and secure their support.
"What that allowed us to do was get the minister's office at the table and discuss it and work on it together. This is a really sensible piece of legislation which will help animals and we wanted to put forward something everyone would agree on to make it solid," Ms Hurst said.
Amendments to the bill made by the coalition to guarantee their support included removing the proposed three-year cap on animal research time and adding further requirements for reporting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.