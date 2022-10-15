Daily Liberal
Animal rehoming bill passes NSW parliament with support of Dugald Saunders

AH
By Allison Hore
October 15 2022 - 1:00am
Animal Justice Party members Louise Ward and Julie Power deliver a petition in support of 'Buddy's Law' to Dugald Saunders' Dubbo office in August. Picture supplied

A bill which would see animals used in medical testing rehomed will be passed into law after the Animal Justice Party secured the support of Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders.

