With heavy rainfalls predicted, Dubbo Regional Council organisers have made the decision to change the location of the DREAM Festival's DREAM Lantern event.
A possible 65mm is predicted to fall in Dubbo on Thursday and Friday, with up to a further 10mm predicted for Saturday.
Council announced it would be moving the lantern event - running from 4pm-10pm - from Victoria Park to a section of Darling Street which would be closed to traffic.
Darling Street from Talbragar Street to Wingewarra Street will be closed from 7am to 11pm on Saturday, while Church Street, from Darling Street to Carrington Avenue will also be closed from 7am to 11pm on Saturday.
Musicians, markets and food vendors will now be held on the street, rather than in Victoria Park.
"We had to make the decision to relocate the event to sturdier ground to create the best experience possible for attendees and reduce damage to Victoria Park. The move will also decrease the likelihood of needing to cancel the event altogether at the last minute if food vans and entertainment were unable to access the park due to wet ground," Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson said.
"Parts of Victoria Park will still be utilised for the market stalls and as a place for people to relax, sit down with a bite to eat, listen to the music and enjoy the festival atmosphere," Clr Dickerson said.
The DREAM Lantern Parade will proceed as planned and travel from Macquarie Regional Library along Talbragar Street, enter Victoria Park on Memorial Drive and finish at the Cenotaph, with a traffic management plan in place for the parade proceedings.
