DREAM Lantern event moved to Darling Street ahead of predicted rainfalls

By Newsroom
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:26am, first published October 18 2022 - 11:00pm
The lantern parade, a highlight of Dubbo's annual DREAM Festival, will go ahead as planned this year but other events have been changed. Picture by Belinda Soole

With heavy rainfalls predicted, Dubbo Regional Council organisers have made the decision to change the location of the DREAM Festival's DREAM Lantern event.

Local News

