Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Residents won't receive rebates for money spent during the 2022 boil water alerts

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated October 14 2022 - 1:36am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mia Ovrahim at Ashcroft's IGA with some of the bottled water available July. Photo by Benjamin Palmer

Dubbo Regional Council will not be giving credits or rebates to households affected by the boil water alerts in June and July this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.