Dubbo Regional Council will not be giving credits or rebates to households affected by the boil water alerts in June and July this year.
DRC determined the value for water boiled during the Geurie and Dubbo boil water alerts [BWA] was $56,151 with each household ranging from a $2.40 to $5.43 repayment.
To process the credit would cost DRC an extra $203,000 and would take around 166 weeks to fulfil.
When questioned on how they worked out the cost, DRC infrastructure director Luke Ryan said it was based on electricity costs.
"Using the calculations for electricity consumption and then working out what each individual household would have paid per person for three litres of consumption of water," Mr Ryan said.
"It is variable because the boil water alert was lifted at different times when different zones served by the reservoirs was cleared. So that's why it's not a one price for all."
On June 8, 2022 a BWA was issued to the Geurie water supply due to an exceedance within the Critical Control Point of the filtered water turbidity.
The BWA lasted for 20 days.
A BWA was also issued for Dubbo on July, 7 2022 again due to an exceedance within the Critical Control Point of the filtered water turbidity.
In total, the BWA ranged from 12 to 27 days for the areas serviced by the John Gilbert Treatment Plant.
The contributing factor for this exceedance was the fluctuating river water conditions experienced within the region after significant rain events within the catchment area.
After the recent significant wet weather event in Dubbo, concerns over whether the water treatment plant would cope with the income of water was put to the test.
Thankfully for residents no boil water alerts were given.
Mr Ryan explained the way the water treatment plant operates has changed when receiving flood warnings.
"When we get the flood warning now we actually top up the reservoir to about 90 percent and that can sustain us to allow that first flush of water to go through," he said.
"Once that flush has gone through the guys at the plant do the testing to make sure they are actually able to treat that water and then we can start production again."
Council has also "tinkered" with the addition of a polymer fibre to address the turbidity issue.
"You need that stuff in there for it to cling onto to be able to then treat it," he said.
"With the advice from the Department of Health we've reconfigured some pumps to be able to do that, so it gives us greater range of being able to treat turbidity if that comes back into the treatment plant."
Council has had requests from consumers in previous BWAs for a reduction in rates charges for having to be inconvenienced.
All requests have been denied, with council stating the alerts are issued as part of running a safe water supply system.
There are no legislative requirements for council to provide compensation, reduction, credits or the like, for issuing of boil water alerts or do not drink notices.
According to Chief Executive Officer Murray Wood, processing credits is a manual job and takes 20 minute per credit.
"We have about 17,000 credit notices that we would have to do there, and if we had one person doing it, it would take 166 weeks to do," he said.
