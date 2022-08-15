Daily Liberal

Development application approved for $8.6 million solar farm at Geurie

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated August 15 2022 - 2:14am, first published 12:00am
The proposed development at Geurie is expected cover about 12.6 hectares and consist of about 12,000 solar panels. Picture: File

An $8.6 million solar farm has been approved for Geurie, and it is expected it could power more than 2000 average households per year.

Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

