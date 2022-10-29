Dubbo Regional Council is continuing to embrace 3D printing with the announcement they plan to build a new amenities block at Lions Park in West Dubbo.
After seeking expressions of interest from developers, council received five responses of which two companies, Contour 3D and CEL Australia, were successful in being able to display both the capability and technology to deliver the Lions Park project.
Construction of the new 3D block is anticipated to start in late 2022.
DRC mayor Mathew Dickerson said council was committed to continuous improvement and finding more efficient and sustainable ways in all areas of operation.
"As the current facilities at Lions Park were in need of replacement, we considered emerging technologies that can be utilised for construction of public facilities and housing in our community," he said.
"Constructing the amenities block with 3D technology will provide us with learning opportunities and insights into best practices, so we can better envision how 3D houses will provide affordable and sustainable housing solutions in our region."
DRC recently announced that four residential blocks in Keswick Estate Stage Five Release Three have already been set aside for a 3D housing project in the near future.
Contour 3D revealed they will be constructing the world's first 3D printed holiday park in Dubbo. The park will have 3D printed cabins and other amenities, using eco-friendly materials, water and power.
Council's manager building assets Ian Whipple said they were excited to trial the new construction technique.
"I have seen new methods and materials evolve in the construction industry over recent years, but it is a first for me and for DRC to be working with this 3D printing technology," he said.
"The amenities block will be 'printed' using high strength concrete with significantly lower environmental impacts and wastage, and is expected to result in considerable savings to council, compared to traditional construction methods."
Demolition of the existing amenities block in Lions Park is expected to take place once a construction schedule is agreed on with the successful company.
Temporary toilet facilities will be provided in the interim with other public toilets located at Sir Roden Cutler Park and Ollie Robbins Oval.
Tenders are now open until Thursday, November 10 with successful contractors to be appointed following a public exhibition period.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
