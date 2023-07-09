Daily Liberal
Dubbo police arrest four youths after pursuit

By Newsroom
Updated July 10 2023 - 11:15am, first published 7:30am
Five youths have been arrested after an alleged pursuit in Dubbo in the early hours of Sunday.

