Five youths have been arrested after an alleged pursuit in Dubbo in the early hours of Sunday.
About 12.20am on Sunday, July 9, local police saw a vehicle that appeared to be travelling above the speed limit on Sheraton Road.
The vehicle turning onto the Mitchell Highway before continuing to the intersection of Cobra and Gipps Street.
Inquiries revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen from a carpark about 11pm at day before.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle on Minore Road, however, when it allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit ended when it was deemed dangerous due to the manner of driving and safety concerns.
A short time later, the vehicle was sighted on Whylandra Street. Officers successfully deployed road spikes, before the car continued, hitting a police vehicle and stopping on Cypress Drive.
The driver - a 13-year-old boy - as well as the four passengers - aged 10, 11, 12 and 13 - were arrested at the scene and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The driver was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.
All four passengers were charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
They were all refused bail to appear before a children's court on Sunday and were remanded in custody to reappear during the week.
