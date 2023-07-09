Daily Liberal
A search is underway for missing 77-year-old Robert Taylor

By Newsroom
Updated July 9 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:30pm
A search of nearby bush land is currently underway with the assistance of an RFS helicopter.
A search is being conducted in bushland for a 77-year-old man reported missing from a rural property.

