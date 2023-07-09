A search is being conducted in bushland for a 77-year-old man reported missing from a rural property.
Robert Taylor, who lives in Narrandera, was last seen at a property on Kerriwah Road, Tullamore, southwest of Dubbo, at about 10am on Friday, July 7, where his vehicle was found crashed into a tree.
When he failed to return and could not be located or contacted, officers attached to Central West Police District were notified.
A search of nearby bush land is currently underway with the assistance of an RFS helicopter. SES personnel are also expected to attend.
Serious concerns are held for Mr Taylor's welfare due to pre-existing medical conditions.
READ MORE:
Mr Taylor is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185 centimetres tall, of solid build, balding grey hair, and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a navy top and pants.
As the search continues, police are urging anyone who has seen Mr Taylor, or may know of his whereabouts, to contact them or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.