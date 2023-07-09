Shout out to the brave souls who faced the conditions at Wade Park on Sunday.
The wind was blowing, the air was icy but the Orange Hawks and Bathurst Panthers faithful still turned out to watch the third v fourth Group 10 match-up.
The teams did remarkably well to put on a good show despite a large section of the middle resembling a pig sty.
It's not the first time the famous old ground has been hostage to the elements and more than a few players ended up on their backsides.
Taking on Dubbo CYMS was always going to be tough for Macquarie but losing one of their playmakers before a ball was even kicked no doubt made things even harder.
After two matches back with his junior club, Blake Merritt was a noticeable absence for the Raiders on Sunday at Apex Oval as Macquarie fell away late to lose to their local rivals.
The playmaker was spotted in the grandstand watching on as Richie Peckham partnered Harry Kempston in the halves, forcing a few changes to the starting side.
Things got even worse for Macquarie mid-way through the match with fullback Josh Nixon leaving the match hurt after injuring his lower leg.
Spectators at the southern end of the ground could hear screams of pain from Nixon before he was helped up the tunnel.
For the second time this season, Forbes has drawn a match against a Group 11 rival.
Having drawn with Macquarie earlier this year, Forbes could be sitting right inside the top four had they won both those matches.
Still, Sunday's result at Spooner Oval keeps the Magpies in the hunt for the finals with Macquarie and Wellington also losing.
Just three points behind Nyngan, Forbes' best football this season looks like it still yet to come if they want to be around come crunch time.
READ ALSO:
Sunday's Dubbo derby wasn't the best match of Jeremy Thurston's life but he still managed to score a four-pointer.
The competition's leading try-scorer added to his tally on Sunday with a try in the dying stages to move his season total up to 12.
Nyngan young gun Cale Dunn and Thurston's Dubbo CYMS teammate Tom Hughes sit in equal second on nine tries ahead of Will Wardle who has managed to find his way over the line eight times for Parkes.
Remarkably after Wardle, eight players across the competition have scored seven tries including Bathurst St Pat's duo Hayden Bolam and Willie Wright.
While Bathurst St Pat's may have defeated Orange CYMS fairly convincingly, it could've been an even bigger result for Zac Merritt's men had Matt Beattie struck the ball a little better.
The St Pat's winger managed to convert just two of his side's eight tries on Saturday in their 36-10 win at home.
Willie Wright has done the majority of the goal-kicking for the Saints this season but opted to pass up the duties on the weekend with Beattie stepping in.
Just a week ago in this column, we spoke about the passing of Dane Richards on Sunday, Forbes paid tribute to one of their own.
Before the Magpies' under 18s clash with Nyngan it was announced the number 11 had been retired for the rest of the season, the same jersey Richards wore all season before his death.
A touching memorial to Richards was held prior to the 18s match with both sides walking out together, a video can be found on the Magpies' Facebook page.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.