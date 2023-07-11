In her first outing for a NSW side, Ava Hosking has brought back silver from the Australian Youth Ultimate Frisbee Championships.
It was a "massive moment" for the 16-year-old who had to shake her nerves as she joined a team of players she had never met before.
Playing in a mixed gender team wasn't a worry for Hosking but being the only competitor from Dubbo was a "little nerve-wracking" for her.
"It was scary at first, there were so many Sydney kids and so many people, being from Dubbo it was just so unfamiliar and so far away," she said.
Hosking travelled to Brisbane for the three-day competition, and once she arrived settled in easily with her teammates and coaches.
"Once I got to know them all they were lovely," she said.
Playing six games over the three days, the NSW team managed to win four out of the six matches, falling short only to the other NSW team which went on to become the gold medal winning side.
Playing in short midfield cutter, Hosking made her presence felt scoring three goals for her side.
"That was so exciting," she said.
"We were already kind of on top after the first couple of games and we had a pretty good mindset and then we lost to the NSW team."
Hosking said her team didn't mind losing to them because it was their own state and they were "really, really happy" to get second.
"We didn't mind that we didn't get first at all, we were so happy with silver," she said.
As a relatively unknown sport, Hosking said it felt great to play with people who actually knew what Ultimate Frisbee was.
"It's not really a big thing in Dubbo, so that was really cool," she said.
Looking to the future, Hosking will continue to train and play in Dubbo in hopes of joining the NSW squad again in 2024.
"It was a really good experience and I met heaps of people but at the moment I'll just keep doing it in Dubbo and hopefully can do it again next year," she said.
Hosking's father Tim, who also doubles as the president of the Dubbo Ultimate Frisbee Federation, said his daughter had been playing in local competitions for a number of years now and was improving all the time.
"For her to make the NSW team and then go and win silver at a national event is great to see," he said.
"I think it represents some of the success we can have as a regional club if we invest in our youth."
As an Ultimate Frisbee player himself, he felt a different kind of pride in seeing his daughter succeed in his chosen sport.
"It just shows if you invest in the skills and tactics and things you can go well," he said.
With the largest Ultimate Frisbee club in regional NSW, Hosking said he always loves to see new young players come through.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
