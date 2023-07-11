Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Ava Hosking takes home silver at the Australian Youth Ultimate Frisbee Championships

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated July 11 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ava Hosking stands proudly with her silver medal. Picture supplied
Ava Hosking stands proudly with her silver medal. Picture supplied

In her first outing for a NSW side, Ava Hosking has brought back silver from the Australian Youth Ultimate Frisbee Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.