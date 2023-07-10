After surviving three tough years in business, the future of a popular tourist spot is uncertain.
Quentin Park Alpacas, located just outside the town of Tomingley, will be opening its farm gates to the public for the very last time later this month.
Founder Amee Dennis said "a change of family circumstances" led to the difficult decision to pack up and move from the property, which recently found a national audience as a date location on Farmer Wants a Wife.
"Now is definitely not the perfect time for it, this was the year I should have been able to sit back and see the reward for the three years of hard work I've put in - but essentially I don't have a choice," Ms Dennis told the Daily Liberal.
"So we have to come up with something else, but that's just life on a farm really.
"Things change, seasons change, stuff happens and you have to be able to go with the flow and make something positive out of it."
Despite the challenge of finding a suitable property to house over 100 alpacas, three llamas and two 18-month-old camels, Ms Dennis is optimistic for the future of Quentin Park.
"We've done drought, we've done mouse plague and then we flooded last year as well - we've done the full circle from the drought as well as COVID and everything else," she said.
"I've had to work for everything and really had to push for everything. It took a really long time for people to even take me seriously and for me to get some recognition from the tourism industry.
"This next challenge is nothing compared to what we've already been through in the last three years."
Ms Dennis said she hopes the business will reopen in a new location later this year after a "much needed rest". While nothing is set in stone, she said the move could create opportunities for the business to grow with a larger retail and gallery space.
"These farm gates are closing, and these ones won't be reopening here - but when one gate closes another opens," she said.
"But we are looking at some other options which may include a much bigger retail space and a whole lot of workshops that people have been asking us about and some other farm visits and possibly a farm stay.
"We've got some things in the works that we're pretty excited about."
Before the Tomingley farm closes for good on Monday, July 31, Quentin Park Alpacas are hosting two massive events to say farewell.
On the weekend of July 22 and 23, Quentin Park Alpacas will host their annual alpacas' birthday event, complete with a jumping castle, alpaca feeding, plenty of games and, of course, cake.
The final event at the property will be a long brunch on July 29 and 30. Visitors will be able to enjoy fresh food, tea and coffee and a very special meet and greet experience.
"[The brunch] will be an opportunity for people to meet some people and hang out with some alpacas for an extended period of time. As the alpacas graze the humans can graze too," Ms Dennis said.
"Everyone can enjoy the sun and enjoy the farm and just kind of take it all in before it all changes."
Ms Dennis said she is grateful for all the support Quentin Park Alpacas has had from the community so far.
"There are so many people who have been with us on the entire journey from the very, very beginning - from the first products I ever listed online that bought a trailer load of hay and school uniforms and put food on our table," she said.
"Our whole mission from the very beginning was that every person who came through the gate left feeling like we'd exceeded their expectations and had a great time.
"The most positive thing has been the support we have had from visitors - the school groups, seniors and disability services... Their smiles really make everything worthwhile."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
