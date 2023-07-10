It's not selfish to practice self care.
That was the takeaway message for dozens of local youth who attended a wellbeing workshop in Dubbo on Monday, July 10.
Wellness and beauty companies from as far as Melbourne and Canberra travelled into Dubbo for the workshop to share tips about skincare, mindfulness and body positivity.
Event organiser Brooke Apap - of The Smith Family - said she was overwhelmed with the support from businesses and brands for the event.
"I reached out to businesses all across Australia through Instagram and they all gave me donations and were even able to come out here to speak on behalf of their businesses," she said.
"Some companies even donated over $1,000 worth of products for the gift bags. I never would have expected such a great response."
As well as hearing from the guest speakers, attendees took home a goodie bag filled with all the products they'd need to try out the lessons they learned at home.
Ms Apap said she came up with the idea as a way to help young people learn how self care can promote mental and physical wellbeing.
"The goal was to teach young people self care strategies, to learn to look after themselves, before they hit a phase in their life where they need those tools and strategies to help them," she said.
"Our guest speakers talked about skincare, hair care, aromatherapy, mental health, nutrition and fitness - and about how to feel better in the skin that you're in."
Helping Ms Apap get the event off the ground was Charmaine Mara, youth development officer at the Dubbo Regional Council and Taylor Ryan from Headspace in Dubbo.
"Self care is important because it helps you develop coping mechanisms and be self aware about what you're feeling and what your body needs - it improves your emotional intelligence," Mr Ryan said.
Ms Mara said 46 young people registered to attend the workshop in Dubbo and a further 35 had signed up to the Wellington one, to be held on Tuesday.
She said she was pleased with the enthusiasm for the event and hopes it might be added onto council's annual calendar.
"It was amazing, I kept checking the numbers every day to see how many had come through - there were a lot of support workers bringing girls through too, which was great," she said.
"Events like this give young people something positive to do in their holidays, and something where they can take away lessons for themselves."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
