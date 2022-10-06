"Today is our national day of youth mental health awareness so we're all about having those conversations, and making those connections," Taylor Ryan, community engagement officer, said.
"[We're] opening the centre and getting people in to sort of see what we do, what we're about... make them comfortable and a bit more aware about what services we've got things we can offer."
The open day hosted live music by Llaney Webb, art activities, cupcake decorating, drinks donated by the Old Bank restaurant, and a barbeque donated by Fletcher International and the Royal Flying Doctors Service.
Caitlin Ashcroft, 18, is a volunteer with Headspace and said that the day was about "learning about different groups, meeting new people and having fun."
Friends Mikayla Truscott, 13, and Lyla Fish, 12, are both part of a cooking group at Headspace, which has helped them "heaps" with anxiety.
"They have groups after school and that, so I learnt how to cook... burgers, spaghetti bolognaise, macaroni and cheese," Mikayla said.
"I've made more friends and I've been more social."
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
