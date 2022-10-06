After being forced into four flood rescues across the state in the space of 24 hours, the NSW SES is urging people to remain alert around rising waters.
Water levels are rising around the region, with major flooding is occurring again at Warren while Narromine and Wellington is experiencing minor flooding.
Given the threat of flooding, the NSW SES is providing sandbags for people in Dubbo and the wider area.
Sandbag collections locations for Central West:
Anyone picking up sandbags must take their own shovel. More information on how to properly use sandbags can be found here.
The Macquarie River at Wellington Bridge is likely to remain near 5.80 metres through to the Thursday, with minor flooding.
The Macquarie River at Narromine may remain around 5.80 metres with minor flooding.
The Macquarie River at Warren may reach around 9.20 metres late Thursday, with major flooding.
Water levels are expected to rise in the coming days at all three locations as more rain is expected.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas of the Warren region may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
Information on road closures in the Dubbo Regional Council area can be found here.
Elsewhere in the region, the Bogan River at Dandaloo is likely to reach the minor flood level (4.10 m) during Thursday and further rises are expected.
Impacts from the floodwater at Dandaloo may include:
The Bogan River at Peak Hill is likely to reach the minor flood level (2.50 m) during Thursday and further rises are likely.
Impacts from the floodwater at Peak Hill may include:
The NSW SES received 237 statewide requests for assistance in the 24 hours up to 6am on Thursday while four flood rescues were completed.
NSW SES advice:
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
