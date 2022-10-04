Dozens of roads around Warren, Narromine, Nyngan and Gilgandra remain closed, with parts of the region declared a natural disaster zone following recent heavy rains.
Some farming families situated north east of Warren also remain isolated but they are receiving assistance and basic supplies particularly food, medicine, and feeds for livestock.
Warren Shire mayor Milton Quigley told the Daily Liberal the water level on the Macquarie River is still high, but the levee is protecting residents in the town.
The flood level exceeded nine metres during heavy rains last month and this week the water level receded to 8.47 metres.
Mr Quigley said the Bureau of Meterology's projected rainfall of 50 millimetres in the far west this week worries them because it would mean they are only "getting by what's in front of us" and postponing road repair and everything else until the water recedes.
"It will take a long time for these repairs to happen and but in the longer term, all these damaged roads around here need to be done," Clr Quigley said.
"Beyond that, we're slowly reopening roads as water recedes. But what we focus on is the rain events because that rain will potentially change our situation again pretty quickly.
'It's a day-by-day situation for us. People do pretty much what they can, depending on where they live so they try to do as normal as they could."
Those families on the worst impacted side of the river receive their supply by boat or by tractor crossing low-level creeks, Clr Quigley said.
About 1,800 of the shire's nearly 3,000 residents live in remote farming districts.
The State Emergency Service has been looking after the supply of basic needs for residents and livestock trapped in paddocks in hard-to-reach areas.
"The landholders cut off by creeks get one person from their area coming into town by boat or by tractor to cross the creek and bring in groceries. They have been quite okay to do that," Clr Quigley said.
SES western zone commander David Monk said they have been continuously supplying remote families in Warren and Nyngan while continuously monitoring the situation of those flood-affected families in Gilgandra and Narromine.
"We've been doing fodder drops for isolated cattle and sheep, and while some residents close to town are quite resilient, we still do the shopping for those who can't do it," Mr Monk said.
The main roads to Dubbo from Warren, the Wambianna Road and Ellengerah Road, including Carinda Road, Bundemar Road, and Stoney Creek crossing remais closed.
In other news: Woman and children helped to safety from car leaking fuel
Warren Shire council website has advised drivers to divert to Nevertire in Trangie and SES urged drivers to visit Live Traffic NSW for updates, information, and alerts for roads in flood-impacted towns.
Meanwhile, emergency services minister Steph Cooke said the NSW government is contributing $15 million to enable flood-impacted towns to clean up and repair roads, bridges, drains, and other structures such as playgrounds and parks.
Councils can apply for assistance through the Crown Land Flood Recovery Funding, in addition to the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements funded by both state and federal governments.
"I encourage councils to make the most of this funding opportunity so we can better be prepared for future severe weather events," Ms Cooke said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.