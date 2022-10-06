NSW SES members from around the state are heading to the flood-ravaged western area to provide any help they can.
Volunteers from the Ulladulla SES have spoken about heading west of the mountains as heavy rain continues to fall around much of the state.
Ulladulla Unit Controller Tracy Provest and Operations Manager Stan Firman have both answered the call for help.
Unit Controller Provest will be based in Dubbo and will work with the incident management team, while Operations Manager Firman will be based in Menindee to help isolated people.
It comes after a state of natural disaster was declared following severe flooding in recent months.
The Dubbo Regional and Narromine Shire councils were both included in the declaration.
Both Ulladulla volunteers said they were happy to help out their fellow SES members as the organisation has a tradition of helping out other regions when their areas are not under threat.
The Ulladulla area, compared to other parts of NSW, is not seeing the same sort of flood-related issues.
"SES processes, practices and training is statewide and so what we learn here is equally applicable in a different place," Mr Provest said.
Unit Controller Provest's experience as an incident controller and as a planning officer will come in handy.
The Dubbo management team has a big area to cover which includes areas like Bathurst, which is experiencing widespread rain.
"To have people with experience and capacity to help guide the planning and the operations in that space is really useful," she said.
The Unit Controller will be in Dubbo from Thursday through to Tuesday and her roles will include planning for possible implications down the track, along with rostering and staffing to keep the operation going
Mr Firman is going to Menindee on Friday and the lakes out there are full and causing issues.
"There are a lot of isolated families and isolated farms," Controller Provest said about the situation in Menindee.
"So Stan is going there on Friday and will be working five days on and five days off for about three weeks.
"Stan will coordinate the re-supply [stock fodder groceries medicines] role for Menindee and for the families that are isolated."
Menindee is in the far west of NSW, on the banks of the Darling River.
