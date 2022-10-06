Daily Liberal
Ulladulla SES Unit Controller Tracy Provest to help during flooding in Dubbo region

By Newsroom
Updated October 6 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:28am
Unit Controller Tracy Provest and Operations Manager Stan Firman have both answered the call for help. Picture supplied

NSW SES members from around the state are heading to the flood-ravaged western area to provide any help they can.

Local News

