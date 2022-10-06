When Dubbo's youth get together on a rainy day, it's a whole lot of fun.
It was a well-organised celebration of Youth Week 2022 on Wednesday at the old bowling club on Wingewarra Street, postponed from April.
The treats suited the adults too, and they include Big Noyz for a live musical performance, group games, indoor rides, sausage barbeque, and popcorn and fairy floss they can't go without.
But the day was organised mainly as a way to engage the city's youths and hear what they've got to say, Dubbo Regional Council chief executive officer Murray Wood said.
Council's youth development officer Charmaine Mara put together the celebration with information and giveaway stalls from all services for youths available in the city.
Mr Wood introduced Brooke Williams, one of the seven members of the Dubbo Regional Council Youth Taskforce, who told the crowd about her participation as the voice of the youth community in the city and the wider region.
Miss Williams, 24, said she is trying to get better with public speaking and is "very happy to be that voice" for her fellow youths.
"As an elected body, the council had strongly supported and reiterated we needed a youth council to help us understand what our youths need," Mr Wood said.
"The voices from the youth in the council provide that conduit to council and that helps us get back to the community that we represent and it's a powerful tool."
Wellington councillor Jess Gough said celebrating Youth Week is not merely an event for youths to have a break away from school but also to mingle with fellow youngsters in a supportive and friendly environment.
"We definitely want the young community to tell us what they want for their future, at the end of the day, they will be here after us."
At the Connecting Community Services' stall, its youth worker for migrants, Khaled Taleb said they are encouraging children of migrants to take part in activities that introduce them to services available for them as well as meeting people.
Mr Taleb said the council has sponsored the learn how to swim program for migrants and it is one of the popular activities for youngsters.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
