Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Youth Week celebrations bring enjoyment and learning about Dubbo Regional Council Youth Taskforce

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated October 6 2022 - 2:33am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Dubbo's youth get together on a rainy day, it's a whole lot of fun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.