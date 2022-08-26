Dubbo school children heard messages of acceptance and support from LGBTQIA+ community members and allies on the special occasion of Wear It Purple Day.
The event at the Victoria Park No. 2 Oval was organised by various groups including gay and lesbian liaison officers (GLLO) from the Orana Mid-Western Police District and welfare workers from Headspace, Uniting, and StandBy.
Detective senior constable Kelly Anscombe, a proud lesbian woman and GLLO, asked children to be accepting of each other regardless of gender and sexual identities.
"We're all still human," she said.
Mandy Smart from StandBy spoke about the importance of being accepting and inclusive when interacting with others. She told kids about creating safe places for everybody to be their true selves.
"No one should be treated differently because of their sexuality of gender identity. If someone invites you to share their identity or sexuality, remember to be respectful and accepting of that person," Ms Smart said.
Kids from eight schools including Mian School, Buninyong Public School, Dubbo College Delroy Campus and Skillset Senior College, attended the event.
Josephine Ebsworth, 10, from Dubbo West Public school said she learned that "it's okay to be transgender".
"We are accepting of all," she said.
After listening and learning how to support their friends and community members, children enjoyed an obstacle course in the sun. Over and under hurdles, tyre jumps, mazes, a colour run, nets to crawl under, egg and sack races were all a part of the fun.
Paramedic at NSW Ambulance, Lochlan Rush was happy to be a part of the event. He told the Daily Liberal he didn't have the opportunity of experiencing inclusive events like Wear It Purple Day when he had been a school kid.
"I grew up in a small country town in north Queensland and I didn't feel safe to come out at school, or even in the community. But since leaving, I'm learning a lot more about my identity and society changing, I definitely feel safe now," he said.
"I really wish there were more of these events when I was growing up."- Lochlan Rush
Mr Rush's partner, constable Jasper Bartlett is a GLLO with Orana Mid-Western Police District. It was his first time attending an inclusive rainbow event apart from Mardi Gras. He was thrilled to be part of the "amazing day".
"It shows the open inclusiveness between emergency services and the youth now, wear it purple day really allows us to get together and show the youth that it's okay to be who you are and be proud of who you are. We're here to support them," he said.
Superintendent Danny Sullivan, commander of the Orana Mid-Western police was proud to show his support for the region's rainbow youth.
"I'm here with my team and other emergency services from the Dubbo area just to convey a message a of inclusion and support," he said.
Wear It Purple Day started as an organisation to address high rates of suicides among rainbow youth around the world who had been facing abuse for being themselves. In 2010, founders Katherine Hudson and Scott Williams created a worldwide movement to celebrate a day of acceptance and support for young LGBTQIA+ people.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
