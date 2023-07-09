Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo-born Canberran Michael Bones hopeful for 'yes' vote in Voice to Parliament referendum

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 9 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Yes" voter Michael Bones was not surprised that his hometown of Dubbo showed the lowest support for the Voice to Parliament in an ACM survey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.