Overcast skies did not deter more than 5000 racegoers from travelling to Nyngan for the annual Duck Creek Picnic races.
This year, the race club committee decided the Macquarie Home Stay in Dubbo would be their major beneficiary.
Macquarie Home Stay provides accommodation for many who travel to Dubbo for medical treatment or family members who have had loved ones rushed to Dubbo Hospital.
The 2023 Reddawn Nyngan Picnic Cup over 1250 metres was won by All Words, trained locally by Rodney Robb.
Leeton-based jockey Breanna Bourke rode the five-year-old bay gelding by Star Witness, while stablemate Sons Of Bourke, ridden by Michael Gray, finished second, with the Connie Greig, Dubbo, trained Individualist, rounding out third place with Sally Faulks aboard.
Fashions On The Field was hotly contested.
Michelle Green, Cobar won Best Dressed Lady (40 years plus). The runner-up was Trish MacAlpine, Coolabah.
Best Dressed Gent went to Jake Wright, Nyngan. The runner-up was Harry Mooring, Nyngan.
Bec McRae, Yass won best Dressed Filly (18 to 39 years). The runner-up was Tamika Baker, Gold Coast, Queensland.
Bec McRae, Yass, also took out Best Millinery, while the runner-up was Cheryle Monro, Coffs Harbour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.