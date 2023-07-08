Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Roy Butler engages with government officials to get funding for Walgett pool

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
July 9 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a move that will leave residents without a pool this coming summer, the Walgett council has made the decision to decommission the town's ageing swimming pool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.