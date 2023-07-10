Future rugby stars from the bush won't have to go too far to access resources now after NSW Rugby officially opened their Dubbo hub on Friday night.
The old Dubbo City Bowling Club site has been re-branded and now is the base for everything rugby in the Central West and beyond.
Several high-ranking members of the NSW Rugby team were in Dubbo on Friday night as the site was opened for the first time.
Chief Executive Officer Paul Doorn addressed those in attendance as did Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson before NSW Rugby Development Manager Angus McDonald gave a speech.
With every pathway for rugby in the state leading to Sydney, McDonald believes this is going to help a lot of people with a lot of travelling, with the location to service several regions.
"It has been (surreal), it's been probably eight years in the making," he said.
"It's exciting for NSW Rugby, it's exciting for Central West, Western Plains and Far West Rugby as well.
"Being able to move through those areas, it's good to now finally have a central location."
The greens outside the premises may look a little different over the next few years, with the users trading in their bowls for rugby balls.
While there is a long term to possibly put in a modified field at the site, McDonald said the greens have already been used as they are.
"It might be a longer play there but we've used them for coach education already," he said.
"We've run girls Wednesday night footy here, and we've had Fit For Life with the PCYC here as well.
"There are endless opportunities out there, to be able to put up a set of goal posts all year round would be nice and to have kids come to a ball around which is what we want to be used for."
As well as being a site for all things rugby, McDonald also revealed it will benefit the wider community as well.
"It will open up a lot of doors with partnerships and relationships," he said.
"We've partnered with the Department of Regional NSW, regional youth and Police Youth.
"There are a lot of programs running now which are community activation programs, working in schools and supporting youth centres."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
