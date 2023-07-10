Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

NSW Rugby have officially opened their base in Dubbo

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Future rugby stars from the bush won't have to go too far to access resources now after NSW Rugby officially opened their Dubbo hub on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.