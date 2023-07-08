A clinic Orange Emus outfit smashed the Dubbo Roos on Ladies Day at No.1 Oval.
It was all one-way traffic in the potential Blowes Cup preview, with Emus running away with a 45-5 win.
Fresh off their fifth straight win, Emus coach Nigel Staniforth was pretty pleased with how his side dug deep, especially given a physical encounter just a week ago.
"We knew that we had the bye next week, everyone is a bit tired and sore," he said.
"We had to work really hard and wanted to get the five points which we managed to do today."
Orange dominated possession and field position early, opening the scoring in the 20th minute through Harry Todd as he burrowed his way over to score next to the posts.
Former Dubbo star Josh Bass made no mistakes with the conversion before the Emus scored another three converted tries heading into halftime.
It was much of the same in the second half, with Bass slicing through the defence to score against his old club.
Yet another successful conversion from Bass moved the score along to 35-0 just minutes after the break.
Roos fullback Calub Cook crossed out wide with 20 minutes to go to give the home crowd something to cheer about, with the hundreds of spectators at the game.
Fresh off the bench, Ethan Kennedy crossed in the corner for the Emus in dramatic fashion, with the ball looking like being dropped in the act of scoring.
READ ALSO:
However, the referee awarded the try.
Fletcher Wright was the final man to score for Orange with just three minutes remaining.
Fresh off a tough win over ladder-leaders Bathurst last weekend, Staniforth felt it was crucial that his side not get too carried away.
"It's the way our draw played out having Bathurst into Dubbo," he said.
"We had a few guys out today as well like most teams at the moment, we knew was quite crucial.
"We get a break next week so we can recharge and get a lot of those guys back."
Orange's backline in particular was impressive, with their back three making metres for fun at times on kick returns, getting them great field position, something Staniforth agreed with.
"Pete (Calaitzopoulos) played really well, it was Kyle Hanns' debut," he said.
"We've been wanting to get him on the field, Louis (Monro-Carr) normally played halfback and he was great which was good to see.
"It gives us a few selection headaches going forward."
Fortunately for the Roos, Cowra defeated Orange City in their match on Saturday, keeping the Dubbo side in third place on the ladder.
Emus' win moves them even further clear in second spot while Bathurst easily handled Forbes in their match.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.