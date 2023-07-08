Daily Liberal
Blowes Cup: Orange Emus defeated Dubbo 45-5 on Ladies Day

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 8 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 6:00pm
A clinic Orange Emus outfit smashed the Dubbo Roos on Ladies Day at No.1 Oval.

