A dominant 15-minute display from Dubbo CYMS has led the Fishies to a scrappy win over the Macquarie Raiders on Sunday afternoon.
The two Dubbo sides went head-to-head for the second time this season and once again it was the men in green and white who got the win with the final score finishing 28-14.
Trailing for most of the match, CYMS turned the tide late and halfback Jordi Madden acknowledged the game wasn't prettiest.
"Teams can get in front and think they are home but you've got to play the full 80 minutes," he said.
"It's a big thing we strive on is our effort and attitude.
"When we get that right and put a good performance in then you can do anything."
It was all Macquarie to open the match with EJ Fernando crossing over on the right edge in just the sixth minute before Charlie Kempston produce a remarkable try of his own.
Kempston out-jumped several CYMS players to safely grab a high ball before racing away to score under the posts and help give Macquarie a 10-0 lead.
READ ALSO:
CYMS wrestled back some momentum and started to string together sets in decent field position but were unable to capitalise before things turned sour for the Raiders.
Macquarie fullback Josh Nixon left the field with a lower leg injury towards the back end of the first half and was assisted off the ground, a move which caused a few changes for the Raiders.
A penalty goal to Harry Kempston extended the lead but CYMS soon hit back through Jyie Chapman, with the centre crossing over to score with Madden adding the extras at the half-time break.
Kempston nailed another penalty goal coming out of the break before CYMS got on a roll.
Billy Sing carried several defenders over to score before Corey Drew darted down the right-hand side of the field on his way to the try line as CYMS hit the lead for the first time.
Claude Gordon was impressive off the bench for CYMS and was rewarded with a try of his own late in the match before Jeremy Thurston continued his strong season with another four-pointer in the dying stages of the match.
In a game riddled with errors and penalties from both sides, Madden felt it was hard to really get any momentum.
"You've got to win ugly sometimes I guess," he said.
"We weren't at our best in the first half, we had too many errors and gave away a couple of penalties which cost us.
"It's good to get the win but."
In a match where the scoreline doesn't reflect the match, Macquarie co-captain/coach Alex Ronayne believes his side showed some good signs even in the loss.
"It was tough, they are a good team," he said.
"We played really well for probably 60 minutes but you've got to play the full 80 minutes for them."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.