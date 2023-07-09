Just five years ago, Lachlan Aitchson first downloaded Rocket League and now he is in with a chance of being crowned one of the best players in the world.
Better known as 'Fever', Aitchson is a professional esports player, specialising in the Rocket League video game.
A car soccer video game, Rocket League allows players to score goals against each other and for Aitchson, it's something he has now made a career out of.
"I started playing Rocket League in 2017 for fun, and started my competitive career in 2020," he said.
"I thought it was impossible really, I've been a fan of the players and the games since a young age and I thought I was never going to get here, but here I am today playing alongside my idols.
"Whether it's on my team or against them, it's put it in my mind that nothing is impossible."
Currently competing in the Rocket League Championship Series, Aitchson has the opportunity to qualify along with his team for the upcoming World Championship.
Being just one of two teams from the Oceania region competing for a spot in the World Champs, Aitchson admitted it would mean a lot.
"It would mean a lot, going to last season's World Championship was an awesome experience," he said.
"I got to play in front of a big crowd and I want to get back there, show off this team and what we can really do against the best teams in the world."
Esports has grown exponentially over the last few years, with competitions held around the world for a number of different games.
Franchises like the NBA2K series have their own draft, mimicking what the basketballers go through while franchises are also connected to NBA teams.
In an ever-growing market, Aitchson believes things can still get even bigger.
"I think the COVID pandemic slowed down a lot of things on the outside surface but definitely in the esports space it's grown exponentially," he said.
"Since being involved we have seen the numbers increase, the prize pools increase and overall the competitive scene is pushing the limits of what esports can achieve."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
