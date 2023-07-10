A controversial plan for a new playground in west Dubbo is once again up for discussion.
The proposed work at Joira Oval is one of the items on the agenda at the Dubbo Regional Council committee meetings on Thursday, July 13.
A draft Joira Oval Playspace Design was developed in 2020 as part of the playground improvement program. The playspace includes a playground, two ovals and sporting infrastructure.
The playground section of the design went on public exhibition in 2021. At the time, the majority of residents who responded were against the idea.
However more than two years later, council staff have recommended putting the whole design, not just the playground, back on public exhibition.
The report to be presented at the committee meetings says only exhibiting the playground area "resulted in a loss of context of the playground as it related to the broader site development and its importance to the growing west Dubbo population".
The main concern for those who opposed the play area was the lack of parking. Issues were also raised about the potential to attract anti-social behaviour.
Since then, the draft master plan has been amended. It now shows the full facility which is comprised of two ovals with training lights, car parking amenities for both the playground and ovals, an outdoor gym, skate park and multi-courts.
If it goes ahead, the precinct would be developed in stages.
Stage one would be the playground, a 19-space car park and toilet block. Stage two is the playing fields and a 30-space car park, followed by the multi-court, skate park and outdoor gym in stage three.
The final stage would include additional amenities and change rooms.
There are currently no funds for the development of the broader recreational space, according to the council report.
"The staged implementation plan enables the recreational precinct to be developed as funding (such external grants or developer contributions) is secured," the report states.
"This staged plan can be adjusted to suit grant opportunities as they arise."
If approved by the councillors at the Culture and Community Committee meeting, the revised masterplan for the Delroy Parklands Recreational Precinct will be placed back on public exhibition.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
