Daily Liberal
Our Business

Quentin Park Alpacas and Studio Gallery continues to grow their business

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 15 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two years ago in one of the worst droughts the Dubbo region had seen, local farmer Amee Dennis didn't know how she was going to pay for her children's school uniforms let alone continue running her farm.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.