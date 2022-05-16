news, local-news,

COVID-19 might be slowly becoming a thing of the past but for businesses around the Dubbo region they are still dealing with the after effects of the pandemic. Japanese restaurant Okami, opened last July and was quite popular, however there was a sudden lockdown a few weeks after the opening. "We finally walked through it, and generally the store is not doing badly, everything is just recovering now and we hope the store will become better," general manager Calvin Zhuo said. Mr Zhuo said they get a lot of local customers who end up becoming regulars. "While Dubbo is a tourism city, there are an increasing number of customers who visit Dubbo for a short stay during the holiday seasons," he said. The main management and operation in Dubbo are experienced staff who used to work at the Sydney branches to ensure the service and food quality are same across all Okami branches. "While we also hire some staff from local, and they account for around 20 to 30 percent of our staff and we welcome more locals to join our Okami family," he said. Mr Zhuo said a goal he has for the store is for it to become the first choice for locals when they want to dine out. "No matter if it's a special birthday or anniversary, or just to catch up with family and friends, we're happy to share each happy moment with Dubbo locals," he said. READ MORE: "We're aiming to expand our brand awareness to nearby towns like Wellington and Orange to attract more people to visit Dubbo." Mr Zhuo said everyone at the Dubbo store was friendly and lovely. "We are like family...Okami is a big family and every store is a small family, we have the same goal and are always walking together," he said. "Even if we are in Dubbo, we still feel supported from Head Office when we need a hand." Okami offers an all you can eat menu with over 30 traditional Japanese dishes for $38.80 per person with discounts for seniors and children. "This allows customers to order and try anything from the menu, many of our dishes are very popular and it's hard to say which one is the best," he said. "The most-ordered items are Sushi and Sashimi Platter, slightly seared Beef Carpaccio, juicy Teriyaki Steak and crispy Chicken Karaage." Customers are also able to do takeaway by placing an order online, over the phone or by walking in and ordering. Okami is a fully licenced venue, with their beverage menu including tea, coffee, soft drink, beer, wine, sparkling, spirits, as well as signature Japanese alcohol such as sake and plum wine. They also allow residents to bring their own alcohol, but limit it to wine and champagne only. "We're a family-style Japanese restaurant, a place for families and friends of all ages to feel like they are eating out, but in a place that feels like home," he said. "Our all you can eat menu means you can try anything, try everything and leave feeling full and happy." Mr Zhuo said all items on the menu are made fresh with every order. "If you crave about Japanese food and feel like an endless dining experience, Okami is a place for you," he said. Okami's store hours are: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/f1ba2bfc-b95d-4120-9270-c111907b7b3b.JPG/r0_190_8256_4855_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg