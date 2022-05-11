community,

If you've been to Dubbo's Orana Mall lately, you might've noticed some amazing smells coming from one particular store. Today, Thursday May 12 marks three weeks since the new Dusk store opened. A Dusk store, which is known for selling home fragrances, candles and diffusers has been in demand for the past five years. Dubbo's Dusk store manager Alex Parker said the opening was very intense. "It was great, we were on our feet all day, centre management were really excited for us, they loved it and we are finally open after five years of trying to get us here," he said. It was a magical moment for the local workers who were excited to finally get started. "We've been on our feet since day one and it hasn't slowed down since, it's been great, so, so good," he said. Mr Parker said there was no other business in the region like Dusk. "There is no one who caters for not only home fragrances but selling an experience, we're not just selling candles and diffusers we're selling the whole experience from walking in the door to finding your favourite fragrances, smelling everything, embracing everything," he said. READ MORE: "A lot of people say it's just a candle shop but it's not, it's an experience and unless you come in, you don't know what we're talking about, you have to come in to fully understand why we are so great." With a lot of retailers closing down in Dubbo, Mr Parker said he has hopes that Dusk will bring in more money for the town. Mr Parker said the store caters for everyone, and was a "great" place to work. "I love the environment, the mood, our customers are great; we don't get angry customers, they're living their best life surrounded by candles. When you're around good smells how can you get angry?" he said. "We have something for everyone, whether that be your mum, dad, boyfriend or girlfriend." Mr Parker said one of their most popular items was the 'Tibet' scent which comes in candles and diffusers but his personal favourite was 'Tokyo'. "It's a fun subtle camellia and lotus, and it's not too flowery, not too overpowering, just a really nice one," he said. Mr Parker said a goal he had for the Dubbo store was to "be the best". "Why not set the bar high!? We have the second biggest Dusk store in the country, so we are here to make an impact, and we're here to be the best," he said. "When the team from Sydney came out they were shocked by how big it was. It's good, it's made an impression." Mr Parker said that everybody and anybody would be welcomed in their store. "Everybody wants to smell great things and they want their house to smell good, so why not?" he said. Dusk is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9am-5.30pm, Thursday 9am-8pm, Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

