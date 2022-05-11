news, local-news, 2022 federal election in australia, Labor Party candidate Jack Ayoub, Nationals Party candidate and incumber Park MP Mark Coulton, Parkes electorate, Dubbo NSW pre-poll centre

Labor is determined to topple the Nationals Party's historical dominance of Parkes electorate with the second-time candidate, union official Jack Ayoub narrowing his opponents to a "two-horse race" with only a week left till election day. Speaking with the Daily Liberal on Monday night at the end of the Meet the Candidates forum at Dubbo RSL Club, Mr. Ayoub said: "I think it's now very clear is that there are only two horses in this race, myself and [Nationals' candidate and incumbent Parkes MP] Mark Coulton and if you're going to the polling booth, consider your decision to vote one way or the other." Asked why he believes only Labor and Coalition are fighting for Parkes' voters' support, Mr. Ayoub said: "I spent the [Monday] morning in pre-poll and volunteers said that we won the day in terms of [number of] people taking away Labor's HTV [how to vote cards]." "To me, that shows there is a mood for change and there are so many people voting Labor for the first time simply because we are going to implement an anti-corruption commission so that shifted those votes." READ ALSO: Labor policies on children and aged care Mr Ayoub said their campaign across Parkes showed "people care more about child care, aged care and they want action and change, and I think our policies are big factors". Labor's election pitch is to increase child care subsidies to 90 percent for the first child of every family, including those earning up to $530,000 annually, and increase outside school hours care. They will invest $5.4 billion from July 2023 to make child care cheaper for 1.2 million families dependent on child care, make it mandatory for aged care homes to employ a registered nurse 24 /7 and implement food nutrition standards, pay rise for aged care workers and ensure every elderly is receiving 214 minutes of care per day. Ayoub's latest pledge for youths Mr Ayoub's latest pledge to win Parkes is $165,000 to build an aquaponics system in Dubbo to employ disadvantaged youth undertaken with the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Leader Life under a program called Guiding Rural and Outback Wellbeing. Local youths learn skills to find employment and become financially independent. They will grow fresh produce and sell their products to markets. Their profits go back to the program so it can expand and assist more young people in Dubbo.

